Loyola Academy AP Show

Hero_exhibits

Thursday, Mar 1 - 4, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Evanston Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    847-475-5300
    Reminder
    -  March 1 – 4, 2018
    - Opening Reception: Thursday, March 1 from 6:30 – 8pm 
    - Description: The EAC is excited to host Loyola Academy’s AP and Honors art students in our galleries for the seventh year! The Loyola Academy students work together to curate, install, and publicize the event, as well as speak publicly about their artwork and inspirations. The artwork is beautifully executed and offers audiences a window into what is on the minds of our younger artists.

