Loyola Academy AP Show

Thursday, Mar 1 - 4, 2018



- Opening Reception: Thursday, March 1 from 6:30 – 8pm

- Description: The EAC is excited to host Loyola Academy’s AP and Honors art students in our galleries for the seventh year! The Loyola Academy students work together to curate, install, and publicize the event, as well as speak publicly about their artwork and inspirations. The artwork is beautifully executed and offers audiences a window into what is on the minds of our younger artists.