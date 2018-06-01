Thursday, Jul 19 - Sep 30, 2018

From the untarnished abandon of so-called wild spaces to literal urban jungles, Lucas Foglia: Human Nature reflects on the human impact on the natural world and how humans have altered the seemingly unalterable. Examining a broad range of themes, from the scientific realities of climate change to the poetic human longing for natural spaces, Lucas Foglia: Human Nature is a nuanced exploration of the forces—internal and external—that both pit us against and bring us closer to the natural world.

