LUFTWERK COLOR CODE

Thursday, Oct 12 - Nov 17, 2017

Luftwerk is the artistic collaboration of Petra Bachmaier and Sean Gallero. They create art installations using light, color, and material to augment experiences of space and site, blending history and contemporary media to open new aesthetic conversations.

Drawing on Goethe's interpretation of color theory, "Color Code" consists of nine paintings - six-feet-by-six-feet colored squares - applied to the gallery's walls. The paintings, using the international Morse Code system of dots and dashes to spell out "SOS", are configured with a variation on complementary color patterns, creating a playful visual excursion. In this pattern, the color scheme maintains the consistency of complementary colors, but in a softer, more harmonious manner. Modest lightbox sculptures that mimic the code's dashes, feature circular panels backlit by color shifting lights