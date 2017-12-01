Close
Search

LUFTWERK COLOR CODE

Color_code_front

Thursday, Oct 12 - Nov 17, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Cleve Carney Art Gallery / McAninch Arts Center
    Address
    College of DuPage
    425 Fawell Blvd.
    Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
    Telephone
    (630) 942 2321
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Luftwerk is the artistic collaboration of Petra Bachmaier and Sean Gallero. They create art installations using light, color, and material to augment experiences of space and site, blending history and contemporary media to open new aesthetic conversations.

    Drawing on Goethe's interpretation of color theory, "Color Code" consists of nine paintings - six-feet-by-six-feet colored squares - applied to the gallery's walls. The paintings, using the international Morse Code system of dots and dashes to spell out "SOS", are configured with a variation on complementary color patterns, creating a playful visual excursion. In this pattern, the color scheme maintains the consistency of complementary colors, but in a softer, more harmonious manner. Modest lightbox sculptures that mimic the code's dashes, feature circular panels backlit by color shifting lights

    Previous Event
    Next Event