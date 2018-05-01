Close
Lydia Home Auxiliary Board’s Spring Fundraiser

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018

6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Mars Gallery
    West Side
    1139 W. Fulton Market
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-226-7808
    Join the Lydia Home Auxiliary Board for a fun night with a food truck, drinks, and a silent auction. The LYDIA Auxiliary Board is a group of active young professionals dedicated to supporting the mission of LYDIA Home Association’s residential program. LYDIA Home Association is a Christian, non-profit organization that has been serving children in Chicago since 1916.

    Tickets:
    http://www.lydiahome.org/events/auxiliary-board-spring-fundraiser/

