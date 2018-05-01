Lydia Home Auxiliary Board’s Spring Fundraiser

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Events
- Mars Gallery
- West Side
- 1139 W. Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
- 312-226-7808
Join the Lydia Home Auxiliary Board for a fun night with a food truck, drinks, and a silent auction. The LYDIA Auxiliary Board is a group of active young professionals dedicated to supporting the mission of LYDIA Home Association’s residential program. LYDIA Home Association is a Christian, non-profit organization that has been serving children in Chicago since 1916.
http://www.lydiahome.org/events/auxiliary-board-spring-fundraiser/