Made in LA

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018

    National Museum of Mexican Art
    South Side
    1852 W. 19th St.
    Chicago, IL 60608
    312-738-1503
    Free and open to the public. Registration is required. 

    Directed by Almudena Carracedo, Made in L.A. is an Emmy award-winning film that follows the remarkable story of three Latina immigrants working in the Los Angeles garment sweatshops and their three-year journey to win basic labor protections. Compelling, humorous, deeply human, Made in L.A. is a story about immigration, the power of unity, and the courage it takes to find your voice.

