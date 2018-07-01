Made in LA

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018

Free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Directed by Almudena Carracedo, Made in L.A. is an Emmy award-winning film that follows the remarkable story of three Latina immigrants working in the Los Angeles garment sweatshops and their three-year journey to win basic labor protections. Compelling, humorous, deeply human, Made in L.A. is a story about immigration, the power of unity, and the courage it takes to find your voice.