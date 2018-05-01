Make It & Mail It: Postal Art Workshop with Philip Carey

Saturday, May 12, 2018

In this make-and-take workshop, Philip Carey will help you share your own story through postal art. Enjoy a hands-on session in an informal creative setting with instruction on concept, materials, technique and process. Carey will discuss the experiences that inspired his postal art on view in the exhibition. You will create your own starter pack of original art envelopes using a variety of pencils, pens, markers and colored pencils. Then select one of your envelope designs for a small batch of reproductions, printed on-the-spot to send in the mail to friends, family, or other lucky postal art recipients! All supplies included. Postage will be provided, too!

Advance registration required.

