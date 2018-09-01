Mansion - A SOFA Soiree

Friday, Nov 2, 2018

The Golden Triangle and The River North Design District (RNDD) are proud to announce their partnership and participation with SOFA CHICAGO – Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design on Friday, November 2nd, 2018 as they host the inaugurale after party for the highly anticipated art fair, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The private event features 20 works from acclaimed artist Adam Siegel where he will debut his new show Archetype: Excavation and Expectation. This show examines artistic archetypes by embracing the exploration of eternal opposites by bridging black to white, materiality to nothingness, and loss to discovery.

Adam Siegel, one of Chicago’s premiere interpreters of modern culture, explores the connections between our expectations of what art should be and what art can be. Adam interprets ancient forms into modern realities, sharpens our senses, and helps us to experience our contemporary moment.

Guests will enjoy an evening in a private mansion full of art and ancient antiquities and experience global design in an intimate, glamorous, and comfortable setting. The secret night of culture includes dance, cool music, performance art, fashion, innovative food and artisanal beverages. Event orchestrator Jon Cotay, Chicago’s elite party maven, will collect the best of Chicago and the world under one roof.

WHAT: An exclusive after party to celebrate the 25th anniversary of SOFA CHICAGO

WHEN: Friday, November 2nd 7-9pm

WHERE: The Golden Triangle, 330 N. Clark St.

Tickets are $35/each and go on sale in October to benefit The River North Design District. Proceeds assist in funding the organization’s programming throughout the year.

Valet parking available.