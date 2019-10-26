Saturday, Oct 26 - Apr 26, 2020

The most extensive contemporary art exhibition in the Western world to explore the relationship between the Middle East and South Asia, Many Tongues: Art, Language, and Revolution in the Middle East and South Asia, argues that a new cosmopolitanism has emerged in these countries since the end of colonial rule in the 1940s and 1950s. This landmark exhibition self-reflexively examines, deconstructs, and returns to concepts of modernity, mapping divergent routes to the contemporary.

Highlighting works that span from 1947 to the present, the exhibition traces shared histories of colonization and migration, and religion and tradition across the Middle East and South Asia. It also considers how the revolutionary politics of decolonization has contributed to transcultural exchange between these regions and created a culturally specific visual language. This intergenerational exhibition, which features more than 250 works of art in all media, is organized thematically, exploring concepts of abstraction, poetry, form, architecture, landscape, memory, archives, and media.