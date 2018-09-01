Marcia Mahoney: Infinite Pleasure

Monday, Oct 1 - 31, 2018

"The first time I made a picture like this I was 16 years old, standing in the stairwell of my small high school. Decades have passed. I have aged; yet that image remains." ~ Marcia Mahoney



Grounded in the reality of that seminal moment, Mahoney's work now tells stories expanded by nostalgia and life experience. Importantly for her, the making of that picture spawned a lifelong practice of observing people, following light, and scripting narratives suggested by ordinary moments.



The street photographs in Mahoney's collection, Infinite Pleasure, capture the familiarity, beauty and ephemeral pleasure of everyday gesture and light. Irving Penn once described photography as the synthesis of reality and imagination. The images in this series expose that fusion. For both artist and viewer, their reality triggers memory and imagination.



Images from this collection can be seen at Amanda Smith Gallery in Texas, PhotoPlace Gallery in Vermont; Blue Sky Gallery in Portland, Oregon, and the Los Angeles Center of Photography. One of the photographs in this portfolio, Final Act, won Best in Show in the Images of Illinois competition. In addition to being a member of Perspective Group and Photography Gallery, Marcia Mahoney is a member of f8collective and serves as Treasurer of Chicago's Filter Photo.