Margie Criner and David Richards: Hidden Agenda

Friday, Jun 29 - Jul 20, 2018

  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Firecat Projects
    District
    North Side
    2124 N. Damen (60647)
    773-342-5381
    Opening reception: June 29, 7-10pm

    Firecat Projects presents Hidden Agenda, a two-person exhibition featuring sculptures and reliefs by Margie Criner and David Richards. Both artists create pieces that have exterior and interior aspects. They also share an interest in science and geometry and a desire to draw the viewer in for a closer look at their work.

