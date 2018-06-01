Margie Criner and David Richards: Hidden Agenda

Friday, Jun 29 - Jul 20, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Firecat Projects
- District
- North Side
- Address
- 2124 N. Damen (60647)
- Telephone
- 773-342-5381
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening reception: June 29, 7-10pm
Firecat Projects presents Hidden Agenda, a two-person exhibition featuring sculptures and reliefs by Margie Criner and David Richards. Both artists create pieces that have exterior and interior aspects. They also share an interest in science and geometry and a desire to draw the viewer in for a closer look at their work.