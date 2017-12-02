Sunday, Oct 22 - Dec 2, 2017

Exhibition Dates: October 22 – December 2, 2017

Opening Reception: Sunday, October 22, 3-6pm, 319 N. Albany Ave

Gallery Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4pm, and by appt.

GOLDFINCH is proud to present In Situ, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Mari Eastman. This is Eastman's first solo show in Chicago in a number of years, and will be accompanied by a limited edition zine-style publication based on selected pages from the artist's notebooks. Mari Eastman: In Situ will include several new large-scale canvases, numerous smaller paintings on paper, and an installation in the form of a multi-media recreation of the artist's studio workspace.