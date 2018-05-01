Marie Pier Guillaud, Esperanza Gama, “Atmospheres”

Thursday, Jun 21 - Jul 21, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- GALERIE WATERTON
- District
- River North
- Address
- 311 W. Superior, Suite 115
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-351-0838
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening Reception: Thursday, June 21, 5-8PM
Artists: Marie-Pier Guillaud (Mapie) and Esperanza Gama
Through works in watercolor and mixed media, respectively on rough cotton paper and on bark, French artist Marie-Pier Guillaud " Mapie " and International Mexican artist Esperanza Gama join hands to celebrate women, jazz, city and nature.