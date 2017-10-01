Close
Mark of the Hand

Friday, Sep 29 - Nov 4, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Tall Grass Arts Association
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    367 Artists Walk
    Park Forest, IL 60466
    Telephone
    708-748-3377
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Juried art show celebrating hand making processes. 2D and 3D original artwork which shows evidence of being made by the human hand - direct mark making and hand forming legacy processes (pre-1800). Curated by Gail Otterson and juried by Bill Wild and Gail Otterson

