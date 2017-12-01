Close
Martin Beck: Prisms, Trunks, and Branches

Saturday, Nov 4, 2017

Time
3:00pm - 4:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Renaissance Society
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-8670
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Martin Beck examines the paradoxes of history and intersections of art, architecture, and popular culture in his finely calibrated installations and conceptual artworks.

    This Saturday, Beck presents Prisms, Trunks, and Branches, a new talk commissioned by the Renaissance Society. In it, he weighs the processes of looking, reading, and note-taking to “exhibit” how things come about in his work through a form of drifting. Taking various twists and turns, the artist delves into aspects of his methodology and larger processes of visualization.

