Martin Beck: Prisms, Trunks, and Branches

Saturday, Nov 4, 2017

Martin Beck examines the paradoxes of history and intersections of art, architecture, and popular culture in his finely calibrated installations and conceptual artworks.



This Saturday, Beck presents Prisms, Trunks, and Branches, a new talk commissioned by the Renaissance Society. In it, he weighs the processes of looking, reading, and note-taking to “exhibit” how things come about in his work through a form of drifting. Taking various twists and turns, the artist delves into aspects of his methodology and larger processes of visualization.