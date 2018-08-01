Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 6, 2018

Mary Ann Papanek-Miller: Preparing for Winter; in conversation with George Orwell’s Animal Farm, an exhibition of work by Chicago based artist Mary Ann Papanek-Miller. Papanek-Miller is known for using a layered collection of visual images, creating a narrative within each piece. Her work incorporates reflections from childhood stories, songs, and rhymes which reveal a deep concern for the environment. Toys feature prominently in her work.

The exhibition opens Friday, September 7, 2018 and will be on view through October 6, 2018. An opening reception will be held Friday, September 7th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Jean Albano Gallery, 215 W Superior, Chicago, 60654. The gallery is also hosting a preview on Thursday, September 6th from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and a Meet and Greet Saturday, September 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Papanek-Miller is Professor and Chair of the Department of Art, Media, and Design at DePaul University in Chicago. She was born in Hinsdale, Illinois, and currently lives and works between Chicago and the woods/lake country of rural northern Minnesota. She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in Art from the University of Houston, Texas with a dual emphasis in drawing and in metals.