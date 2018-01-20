Close
Mary Jane Duffy: Glitch

Distortion-15a

Saturday, Jan 20 - Feb 24, 2018

    Bert Green Fine Art
    Michigan Avenue
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    312-434-7544
    Opening Reception Saturday January 20, 2018 5-8 pm

    Mary Jane Duffy is a Chicago-based painter who makes works which are based on an interpretation of land and the landscape of information. The artist sees the influence of human activity and human perception as a significant and important diversion from the otherwise natural order of things. Employing the languages of map making, pointillist obfuscation, and digital noise, Duffy creates a series of works that resonate with uneasiness and ambiguity towards the human condition and its impact.

