Friday, Jan 5 - Feb 3, 2018

6:00pm - 9:00pm
    1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
    Opening Reception and Artist Talk: January 5 | 6 - 9 PM | RSVP

    Filter Photo is pleased to announce #Mass_Observation, a photographic installation by Krista Wortendyke, at Filter Space. #Mass_Observation is about the developing space of social media and how we use it not only as a way of collecting our own experiences, but as a way of connecting and consuming the experiences of others. Untrained observers continuously record world events, with the results posted to social media, such as Twitter and Instagram. With the rise of distrust in the major media outlets, we have turned to the non-professional, the Twittersphere, iPhone videos, and Instagram feeds for authentic and truthful windows to reality.

