Materiality

Monday, Oct 1 - 25, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    202 S. Halsted St.
    Chicago Heights, IL 60411
    Telephone
    708-709-7738
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Materiality: Works by Ragnhildur Stefansdottir, Nnenna Okore, Marjorie Woodruff, Mille Guldbeck, Margi Weir and Ann Rosen

    Visiting Artist Talk: Nnenna Okore, Oct. 3, 10:30 a.m.

    Reception: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

    This exhibition focuses on how these artists use unusual materials as inspiration for their creative practice, both in terms of content and form in the art work.

