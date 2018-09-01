Materiality – Opening and visiting artist talk with Nnenna Okore

Wednesday, Oct 3, 2018
- Time
- 10:30am - 2:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 202 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
- Telephone
- 708-709-7738
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Materiality: Works by Ragnhildur Stefansdottir, Nnenna Okore, Marjorie Woodruff, Mille Guldbeck, Margi Weir and Ann Rosen
Visiting Artist Talk: Nnenna Okore, Oct. 3, 10:30 a.m.
Opening reception Oct. 3, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
This exhibition focuses on how these artists use unusual materials as inspiration for their creative practice, both in terms of content and form in the art work.