MCA PRIME TIME: F00TW3RK

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018

Celebrate footwork, the quintessential Chicago art form that became a global phenomenon through online sharing platforms, with a late-night museum takeover party.

The evening features a special set by Chicago footwork legend RP Boo and the music of SUZI ANALOGUE. Appearances by DJ Spinn of Teklife, Jana Rush, The Era, and I Am the Queen punctuate the evening, creating an incredible outdoor dance party on the museum’s terrace. Throughout the evening, treat yourself to summer cocktails and savory bites, be among the first to visit the museum’s new internet-themed exhibition, and have a custom T-shirt screen printed while you wait by Spudnik Press. As always, GlitterGuts memorializes the occasion with a free photo booth.