Close
Search

MCA PRIME TIME: F00TW3RK

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • event
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Celebrate footwork, the quintessential Chicago art form that became a global phenomenon through online sharing platforms, with a late-night museum takeover party.

    The evening features a special set by Chicago footwork legend RP Boo and the music of SUZI ANALOGUE. Appearances by DJ Spinn of Teklife, Jana Rush, The Era, and I Am the Queen punctuate the evening, creating an incredible outdoor dance party on the museum’s terrace. Throughout the evening, treat yourself to summer cocktails and savory bites, be among the first to visit the museum’s new internet-themed exhibition, and have a custom T-shirt screen printed while you wait by Spudnik Press. As always, GlitterGuts memorializes the occasion with a free photo booth.

    Previous Event
    Next Event