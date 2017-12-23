MCA Screen: Paul Pfeiffer

Saturday, Dec 23 - May 20, 2018

Paul Pfeiffer (American, b. 1966) is best known for video-based artwork in which he manipulates media footage from sports and music culture. Through repetition and omission, his works expose the absurdity, complexity, and violence of popular spectacles. This exhibition highlights one of Pfeiffer’s newest works, Three Figures In A Room (2015–16), on view for the first time in a museum. The two-channel video deconstructs the infamous boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, in May 2015.

Three Figures In A Room is presented alongside works from the MCA’s permanent collection selected by the artist and the exhibition’s curator, Grace Deveney, based on their ongoing dialogue about the relationships between image, sound, anthropology, and autobiography.

This exhibition is organized by Grace Deveney, Curatorial Assistant at the MCA. It is presented in the Turner Gallery on the museum's fourth floor.