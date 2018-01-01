MCA Stage | Federico León: Las Ideas

Thursday, Jan 25 - 27, 2018

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago presents Las Ideas, a performance by writer, director, and performer Federico León that invites the viewer to follow the creative process in real time, from how ideas arise to which mechanisms are activated to put those ideas into practice. Staged at a ping-pong table, León and his collaborator Julián Tello bounce ideas back and forth, testing hypotheses and theories for projects at different stages. What begins as a casual conversation emerges as a blur of reality and fiction, exposing their real-life working relationship and the intensity of collaboration. Using video projections, instruments, and games, the duo develops working material to incorporate into the performance taking place, revealing the experimental nature of the creative process. Las Ideas runs from Thursday to Sunday, January 25 to 28, at the MCA Stage.

TICKET INFORMATION

Las Ideas runs 60 minutes with no intermission and is performed in Spanish with English supertitles. The performance takes place at 7:30 pm on Thursday-Saturday, January 25-27, with an additional 2 pm show on Sunday, January 28. Tickets for the performances are $30 and are available at the MCA Box Office at 312.397.4010.



RELATED PROGRAMS

Post-Show Talk

Friday, January 26, following the performance

Join Federico León and Julián Tello for a conversation moderated by Curator of Performance, Yolanda Cesta-Cursach.