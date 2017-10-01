MCA Talk: Solange Knowles

Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017

Wednesday, September 13, 7:30-9pm

Songwriter, recording and visual artist Solange Knowles engages in an evening of conversation with writer Britt Julious of Pitchfork. Following an early career of acting, dancing, and writing music for her older sister, Beyoncé Knowles, Solange's third solo album A Seat at the Table rose to number one in the United States in 2016. The album's hit single "Cranes in the Sky" won a Grammy award for Best R&B Performance. Solange ranks among the top 100 dance club artists of all time by Billboard magazine.



Britt Julious is a writer whose work appears in the New York Times, Esquire, ELLE, GQ, Rolling Stone, W magazine, Vice, and the Guardian on topics ranging from music and art to race, politics, and feminism. She currently writes a column for the Chicago Tribune.

Tickets: $20