MCA Talk: Vince Staples

Friday, Oct 13, 2017

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    Friday, October 13, 6m
     

    Rapper Vince Staples talks of his difficult upbringing in Long Beach, California's Ramona Park neighborhood, and his rise to fame with the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, Summertime '06, in 2015. Now 24 years old, Staples's breakout career includes the popular EP Prima Donna, and his most recent LP, Big Fish Theory. Known for his straightforward lyrics, Staples touches on issues including gang violence, the music industry, and social inequity in his work.

    The talk is moderated by Pitchfork managing editor Matthew Schnipper, who previously served as the editor-in-chief of The FADER and has held editorial positions at GQ and the Verge.

    Tickets: $20

