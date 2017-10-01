Close
Meet the Artist: Eric Carbrey

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017

3:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Opening Receptions
    Komechak Art Gallery
    Suburbs / Midwest
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    630-829-6320
    Recent works by Chicago painter and graphic artist, Eric Carbrey using abstractions and fonts to create imaginative and modern art.

