Meet the Artist: Q&A with Don Pollack

Thursday, May 17, 2018

True Life Novelettes

In this new body of work, Don Pollack explores our relationship with information and the physical material of culture. Painting large scale fictitious book covers which act as a vehicle of response to a world that inundates us with information both real and fake. The paintings become a metaphor for this misinformation. Beautifully executed, with only a title as a clue to the real story within. The paintings provide a skeptical inquiry in to the current culture of information and how we perceive it. Leaving the viewer with urgent need to discover the truth of what is presented to us, a subject worthy of our attention.



—Frank Paluch, Director Perimeter Gallery, excerpted from the exhibition catalog