Meet the Artist: Q&A with Don Pollack

Pollack

Thursday, May 17, 2018

5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Gallery Victor Armendariz
    River North
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312.722.6447
    Download to calendar

    True Life Novelettes

    In this new body of work, Don Pollack explores our relationship with information and the physical material of culture. Painting large scale fictitious book covers which act as a vehicle of response to a world that inundates us with information both real and fake. The paintings become a metaphor for this misinformation. Beautifully executed, with only a title as a clue to the real story within. The paintings provide a skeptical inquiry in to the current culture of information and how we perceive it. Leaving the viewer with urgent need to discover the truth of what is presented to us, a subject worthy of our attention.

    —Frank Paluch, Director Perimeter Gallery, excerpted from the exhibition catalog

