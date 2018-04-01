Meet the Experts: Art Rescue 911

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018
- Time
- 6:30pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Richard H. Driehaus Museum
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 40 E. Erie
Nickerson Mansion
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-482-8933
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Bernacki & Associates is one of Chicago’s premier conservation & restoration firms specializing in “saving” period furniture, objects, historic millwork and architectural elements. This event, featuring founder Stan Bernacki, will include live demonstrations of the work the group is known for as well as an account of some of their favorite “cases.”
BUY TICKETS HERE