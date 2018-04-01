Close
Search

Meet the Experts: Art Rescue 911

Bernackievent

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018

Time
6:30pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Bernacki & Associates is one of Chicago’s premier conservation & restoration firms specializing in “saving” period furniture, objects, historic millwork and architectural elements. This event, featuring founder Stan Bernacki, will include live demonstrations of the work the group is known for as well as an account of some of their favorite “cases.”

    BUY TICKETS HERE

    Previous Event
    Next Event