Members' Day

Saturday, Jun 9, 2018
- Time
- 12:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Events
- Location
- Elmhurst Art Museum
- Address
- 150 Cottage Hill Ave.
Elmhurst, IL 60126
- Telephone
- 630-834-0202
12pm: An exclusive members-only preview of Mies’s McCormick House Revealed: New Views.
2pm: Talk by curatorial advisor Renato Anelli, Professor at the Institute of Architecture and Urban Planning - University of São Paulo
4pm: Talk by curator Barry Bergdoll, Columbia University Professor of Art History and Archaeology
5-7pm: Members’ Opening Reception
Image: Luisa Lambri, Untitled (Farnsworth House, #07), 2016, Fine art pigment print, 27 ¾ x 23 ½ in., Ed. 1 of 5 +1AP. Courtesy Thomas Dane Gallery, London