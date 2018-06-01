Members' Day

Saturday, Jun 9, 2018

12pm: An exclusive members-only preview of Mies’s McCormick House Revealed: New Views.

2pm: Talk by curatorial advisor Renato Anelli, Professor at the Institute of Architecture and Urban Planning - University of São Paulo

4pm: Talk by curator Barry Bergdoll, Columbia University Professor of Art History and Archaeology

5-7pm: Members’ Opening Reception

Image: Luisa Lambri, Untitled (Farnsworth House, #07), 2016, Fine art pigment print, 27 ¾ x 23 ½ in., Ed. 1 of 5 +1AP. Courtesy Thomas Dane Gallery, London