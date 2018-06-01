Close
Members' Day

Ll_untitled-(farnsworth-house_-_07)

Saturday, Jun 9, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    • Location
    Elmhurst Art Museum
    Address
    150 Cottage Hill Ave.
    Elmhurst, IL 60126
    Telephone
    630-834-0202
    Reminder
    12pm: An exclusive members-only preview of Mies’s McCormick House Revealed: New Views.

    2pm: Talk by curatorial advisor Renato Anelli, Professor at the Institute of Architecture and Urban Planning - University of São Paulo

    4pm: Talk by curator Barry Bergdoll, Columbia University Professor of Art History and Archaeology

    5-7pm: Members’ Opening Reception

    Image: Luisa Lambri, Untitled (Farnsworth House, #07), 2016, Fine art pigment print, 27 ¾ x 23 ½ in., Ed. 1 of 5 +1AP.  Courtesy Thomas Dane Gallery, London

