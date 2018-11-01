Close
Memories: Landscapes by Dale Osterle

Friday, Oct 19 - Dec 2, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Chicago Center for the Print
    North Side
    1451 W. Fullerton Ave. Chicago, IL. 60614
    Free and open to the public  |  Please RSVP by October 17th to alexis@prints-posters.com

    Artist will be present at the opening reception 

    Chicago Center for The Print announces the opening of Memories, an exhibition of Landscapes by Dale Osterle

    Questions- 773-477-1585
    http://www.prints-posters.com/product-category/dale-osterle/
     

     

     

