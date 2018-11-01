Memories: Landscapes by Dale Osterle

Friday, Oct 19 - Dec 2, 2018

Free and open to the public | Please RSVP by October 17th to alexis@prints-posters.com

Artist will be present at the opening reception

Chicago Center for The Print announces the opening of Memories, an exhibition of Landscapes by Dale Osterle

Questions- 773-477-1585

http://www.prints-posters.com/product-category/dale-osterle/

