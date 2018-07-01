Close
#metoo: a photographic exhibition exploring sexual harassment

Saturday, Aug 4, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    224-200-1155
    The #metoo movement has dominated much of the news this past year. While an increasing number of survivor stories have surfaced, the actual number of people affected has been difficult to quantify. In January of 2018, the National Study on Sexual Harassment conducted an extensive study in which they found 81% of women and 43% of men said they had experienced some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime. Those numbers are staggering.

    Curator Jane Fulton Alt shares, "Last fall social media sites were saturated with #metoo posts. I was privy to a confidential Facebook conversation in which a woman shared her story. With the support and encouragement from others, she confronted her perpetrator. Much to her surprise, he apologized profusely, acknowledging his responsibility, opening a path for her to move forward with her life. This conversation was the catalyst for organizing this exhibition. Many of the exhibiting artists were investigating sexuality and the lingering consequences of unwanted attention long before #metoo."

    The artists selected for this exhibition are:

    WHITNEY BRADSHAW…Outcry…a grid of women screaming

    MIRIAM PETERSON ELDE…Misperceptions…intimate silver gelatin self portraits

    JENNIFER GREENBURG…Revising History…vernacular images reimagined

    LYDIA PANAS…Promise Land…portraits suspended between hiding & being seen

    MICHELLE ROGERS PRITZL…The Response, Delayed…unique tintypes

    KAUSHIK SUNDER RAJAN…I Pray to be Slightly Haunted by Her Ghost…a fragment about femininity and the male gaze

    STEPHANIE TAIBER…Resonance…images inspired by Virginia Woolf

    The exhibition also includes Open Call…a video including image and text from photographers around the country. The public will be invited to share their thoughts on the “In Your Words” post-it wall.
    “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.” – Maya Angelou

     


     

