MFA Thesis Exhibition | No Burden For Continuity

Friday, May 4 - 20, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-834-8377
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Friday, May 4, 6-8pm

    The University of Chicago’s Department of Visual Arts and Logan Center Exhibitions present Part 1 of the 2018 MFA Thesis Exhibition featuring works by Derek Ernster, Frances Lee, Frances Mendes Levitin, and Takashi Shallow.

    Presented by DoVA and Logan Center Exhibitions with the support of UChicago Arts.

