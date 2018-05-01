MFA Thesis Exhibition | No Burden For Continuity

Friday, May 4 - 20, 2018
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Logan Center Exhibitions
- South Side
- University of Chicago
915 E. 60th St.
Chicago, IL 60637
- 773-834-8377
Opening Reception: Friday, May 4, 6-8pm
The University of Chicago’s Department of Visual Arts and Logan Center Exhibitions present Part 1 of the 2018 MFA Thesis Exhibition featuring works by Derek Ernster, Frances Lee, Frances Mendes Levitin, and Takashi Shallow.
Presented by DoVA and Logan Center Exhibitions with the support of UChicago Arts.