MFA Thesis Exhibition | No Burden For Continuity

Friday, May 25 - Jun 10, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, May 25, 6-8pm

The University of Chicago’s Department of Visual Arts and Logan Center Exhibitions present the 2018 MFA Thesis Exhibition featuring works by Adrienne Elyse Meyers, Chichan Kwong, Elise Putnam and Zespo.

Presented by DoVA and Logan Center Exhibitions with the support of UChicago Arts.