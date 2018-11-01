Midcentury Design and Opportunity

Sunday, Nov 11, 2018
- Time
- 3:00pm - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Chicago Cultural Center
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 78 E. Washington
Chicago, IL 60602
- Telephone
- 312-744-6630
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Free, but please reserve your tickets here
Chicago Cultural Center, Preston Bradley Hall
In conjunction with the exhibition African American Designers in Chicago: Art, Commerce, and the Politics of Race, opening this Saturday as part of Art Design Chicago, the program focuses on how African American and white designers differently navigated their roles within the field of design.