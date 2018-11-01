Close
Midcentury Design and Opportunity

Sunday, Nov 11, 2018

3:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Chicago Cultural Center
    Michigan Avenue
    78 E. Washington
    Chicago, IL 60602
    312-744-6630
    Free, but please reserve your tickets here

    Chicago Cultural Center, Preston Bradley Hall

    In conjunction with the exhibition African American Designers in Chicago: Art, Commerce, and the Politics of Race, opening this Saturday as part of Art Design Chicago, the program focuses on how African American and white designers differently navigated their roles within the field of design.

     

     

