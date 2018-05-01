Sunday, Jun 10 - Aug 26, 2018

In June, the Museum will stage Mies’s McCormick House Revealed: New Views, a three-part exhibition curated by Columbia University Professor of Art History and Archeology Barry Bergdoll. New Views will provide background, context, and visibility to the McCormick House and serve as an introduction when the McCormick House facade is reveiled for the first time in over twenty years.

New Views’ first gallery will contain models of the prototype house and the potential prefab houses that were to be made after it, in addition to reproductions of historical photographs and advertisements for the houses.

New Views will also serve as the only U.S. venue for an international traveling exhibition curated by Renato Anelli, Professor at the Institute of Architecture and Urban Planning - University of São Paulo and curatorial advisor for New Views. Models and photographs of homes built and proposed by other architects will provide background for Mies’s ‘dream home of tomorrow.’ These materials come from the exhibition Glass Houses, which was originally held in Brazilian Lina Bo Bardi’s Glass House.

Finally, the third gallery of New Views will display photographs by contemporary artists responding to reflections and transparency on the iconic glass walls designed by Mies, including works by Scott Fortino, Veronika Kellndorfer, and Luisa Lambri. Described by a prefab advertisement used by McCormick, “The glass wall doesn’t merely disclose a section of the outdoors but reveals to the expansive eye and spirit a constant weather-changing spectacle from the earth up, of plant and creature.”

New Views is curated by Barry Bergdoll, Professor of Art History and Archeology at Columbia University, with curatorial advisors Renato Anelli, Professor at the Institute of Architecture and Urban Planning - University of São Paulo; Sol Camacho, Cultural Director of Instituto Bardi/Casa de Vidro; and Ana Lúcia Ceravolo, Post-PhD researcher on Architectural Heritage at IAU USP.

The exhibition is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.