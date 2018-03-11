Close
Search

Mike Cloud: The Myth of Education

Header_1

Friday, Jan 26 - Mar 11, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-834-8377
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

     January 26 - March 11, 2018

    Opening Reception: Friday, January 26, 6pm

    Mike Cloud: The Myth of Education presents a suite of new works by the critically acclaimed Brooklyn-based artist Mike Cloud. Born in Chicago in 1974 and having earned his training as an arts educator at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a master’s degree from Yale University School of Art, this marks the artist’s first solo exhibition in the city. Evolving a unique painterly language over the last two decades that challenges notions of abstraction, Cloud’s work often comprises a mash-up of cutout photographs, thick paint, and patchworks of collaged material.

    Previous Event
    Next Event