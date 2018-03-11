Friday, Jan 26 - Mar 11, 2018

January 26 - March 11, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, January 26, 6pm

Mike Cloud: The Myth of Education presents a suite of new works by the critically acclaimed Brooklyn-based artist Mike Cloud. Born in Chicago in 1974 and having earned his training as an arts educator at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a master’s degree from Yale University School of Art, this marks the artist’s first solo exhibition in the city. Evolving a unique painterly language over the last two decades that challenges notions of abstraction, Cloud’s work often comprises a mash-up of cutout photographs, thick paint, and patchworks of collaged material.