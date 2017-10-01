Friday, Oct 13 - Jan 28, 2018

Misfits surveys 1960s biker subculture through film, literature, and Danny Lyon’s iconic photography portfolio, The Bikeriders. This feature exhibition incorporates a portion of that decade’s social landscape, exploring the influence the movement made on filmmakers, authors, and artists during this turbulent, exciting, and experimental era.

Misfits is organized by Rockford Art Museum, curated by RAM Curator Carrie Johnson. This exhibition and related educational programming are partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and by the Armer Ahlstrand Charitable Foundation. RAM education programs are supported in part by Women’s Art Board.