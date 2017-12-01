Close
Search

Mitchell Lecture Series: Jill Magid

Resized.jillmagidfacistol2

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017

Time
4:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC)
    Address
    37 S. Wabash
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Tuesday, November 14, 4:15 p.m.

    The LeRoy Neiman Center
    37 S. Wabash Ave.
     
    Jill Magid is a widely celebrated MIT alum now based in New York City. Her dynamic practice is deeply interrogative, forging intimate relationships within bureaucratic structures—flirting with, seducing, and subverting authority.

    Previous Event
    Next Event