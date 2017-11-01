Friday, Nov 3, 2017

Join us at MoCP After Dark, a new evening event series at the Museum of Contemporary Photography.

Meet the author Shantrelle P. Lewis and celebrate the release of her new bookDandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style, based on her blockbuster 2015 exhibition at the MoCP (book will be available for signing and purchase)

Dance to a DJ set by Rae Chardonnay, who has been named one of Chicago's best DJs

Explore Disruptive Perspectives after hours

Have your portrait taken by Lawrence Agyei

Don your best dandy attire for the chance to win prizes

Sip your way through an open bar, including craft beers by Solemn Oath, wines, small bites by Flacos Tacos, and more

Support the MoCP while enjoying an evening out at the museum: all proceeds benefit MoCP's exhibitions, collections and educational programming.

Tickets* for the event are $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members, and $15 for students, FREE for Columbia College Chicago Students.

*Ticket price includes drinks