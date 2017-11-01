Close
MoCP: After Dark

Friday, Nov 3, 2017

8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    Join us at MoCP After Dark, a new evening event series at the Museum of Contemporary Photography.

    • Meet the author Shantrelle P. Lewis and celebrate the release of her new bookDandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style, based on her blockbuster 2015 exhibition at the MoCP (book will be available for signing and purchase)
    • Dance to a DJ set by Rae Chardonnay, who has been named one of Chicago's best DJs
    • Explore Disruptive Perspectives after hours
    • Have your portrait taken by Lawrence Agyei
    • Don your best dandy attire for the chance to win prizes
    • Sip your way through an open bar, including craft beers by Solemn Oath, wines, small bites by Flacos Tacos, and more
    • Support the MoCP while enjoying an evening out at the museum: all proceeds benefit MoCP's exhibitions, collections and educational programming.

    Tickets* for the event are $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members, and $15 for students, FREE for Columbia College Chicago Students.

    *Ticket price includes drinks

     

