Friday, Nov 3, 2017
- Time
- 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- Telephone
- 312-663-5554
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Join us at MoCP After Dark, a new evening event series at the Museum of Contemporary Photography.
- Meet the author Shantrelle P. Lewis and celebrate the release of her new bookDandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style, based on her blockbuster 2015 exhibition at the MoCP (book will be available for signing and purchase)
- Dance to a DJ set by Rae Chardonnay, who has been named one of Chicago's best DJs
- Explore Disruptive Perspectives after hours
- Have your portrait taken by Lawrence Agyei
- Don your best dandy attire for the chance to win prizes
- Sip your way through an open bar, including craft beers by Solemn Oath, wines, small bites by Flacos Tacos, and more
- Support the MoCP while enjoying an evening out at the museum: all proceeds benefit MoCP's exhibitions, collections and educational programming.
Tickets* for the event are $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members, and $15 for students, FREE for Columbia College Chicago Students.
*Ticket price includes drinks