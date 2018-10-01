Close
MoCP After Dark

Friday, Nov 16, 2018

Time
8:00pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us for an after-hours party at MoCP After Dark. Against the backdrop of The Many Hats of Ralph Arnold and Echoes: Reframing Collage, dance the evening away to a DJ set, while enjoying drinks and savory bites.

    Find tickets here.

