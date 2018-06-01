Close
Search

MoDa: Mother and Daughter Exhibit Together

Painting

Sunday, Apr 22 - Jun 2, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Elmhurst Art Museum
    Address
    150 Cottage Hill Ave.
    Elmhurst, IL 60126
    Telephone
    630-834-0202
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The Elmhurst Artists’ Guild (“EAG”) presents MoDa: Mother and Daughter Exhibit Together, solo and collaborative original artwork by Terri Shimkus and her daughter, Danielle Hepko. For Shimkis, EAG Board Member and Communications Chair, collaborating on this exhibition with her 27-year-old daughter is a dream come true as they have created artwork together since Hepko was a child. Cassie Swierenga, EAG President, said the show “provides a rare opportunity to view the artistic influences a mother has passed onto a child.”

    Photo: Terri Shimkus, Dream Catchers, 2018

    Previous Event
    Next Event