Sunday, Apr 22 - Jun 2, 2018

The Elmhurst Artists’ Guild (“EAG”) presents MoDa: Mother and Daughter Exhibit Together, solo and collaborative original artwork by Terri Shimkus and her daughter, Danielle Hepko. For Shimkis, EAG Board Member and Communications Chair, collaborating on this exhibition with her 27-year-old daughter is a dream come true as they have created artwork together since Hepko was a child. Cassie Swierenga, EAG President, said the show “provides a rare opportunity to view the artistic influences a mother has passed onto a child.”

Photo: Terri Shimkus, Dream Catchers, 2018