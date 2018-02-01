Moraine Valley Juried Student Art Exhibition

Wednesday, Apr 25 - May 18, 2018

April 25-May 18

Reception: April 26, 2:30-4 p.m., Awards at 3 p.m.

The juried selection of student work from Moraine Valley Community College students shows the college’s emerging artistic talents. This exhibition features work from across many media, including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, and design. The atrium exhibition includes these student artworks, as well as designs for the exhibition poster and postcards competition.