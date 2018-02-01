Close
Moraine Valley Juried Student Art Exhibition Reception and Awards

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018

2:30pm - 4:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Fine and Performing Arts Center
    9000 W. College Pkwy.
    Palos Hills, IL 60465
    708-608-4231
    April 25-May 18

    Reception: April 26, 2:30-4 p.m., Awards at 3 p.m.

    The juried selection of student work from Moraine Valley Community College students shows the college’s emerging artistic talents. This exhibition features work from across many media, including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, and design. The atrium exhibition includes these student artworks, as well as designs for the exhibition poster and postcards competition.

