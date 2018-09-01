Close
More Than a Post: Online Galleries And Magazines

Nobechi_g2-05

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

12:00pm - 1:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    West Side
    Address
    1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
    Download to calendar

    In an internet dominant art world, how do artists gain valuable exposure? What are the benefits and opportunities available in online forums? Who is the audience for online magazines and how can artists connect?

    Join us for a panel discussion about the role of online galleries and magazines and how photographic artists can participate in this vital platform with Kyohei Abe, Executive Director, Detroit Center for Contemporary Photography, Kat Kiernan, Director, Panopticon Gallery and Editor-in-Chief, Don’t Take Picture, and Roula Seikaly, Senior Editor, Humble Arts Foundation, moderated by Hamidah Glasgow, Executive Director and Curator, The Center for Fine Art Photography, and co-founder of the Strange Fire Collective.

    Kyohei Abe– Executive Director, Detroit Center for Contemporary Photography

    Kat Kiernan– Director, Panopticon Gallery and Editor-in-Chief, Don’t Take Pictures

    Roula Seikaly– Senior Editor, Humble Arts Foundation

    Hamidah Glasgow– Executive Director and Curator, The Center for Fine Art Photography, and co-founder of the Strange Fire Collective

     

    Image: George Nobechi, Visitor Center (Great Sand Dunes National Park, USA) 2017 Critical Mass Top 50, Photolucida

     

     

