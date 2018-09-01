More Than a Post: Online Galleries And Magazines

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

In an internet dominant art world, how do artists gain valuable exposure? What are the benefits and opportunities available in online forums? Who is the audience for online magazines and how can artists connect?

Join us for a panel discussion about the role of online galleries and magazines and how photographic artists can participate in this vital platform with Kyohei Abe, Executive Director, Detroit Center for Contemporary Photography, Kat Kiernan, Director, Panopticon Gallery and Editor-in-Chief, Don’t Take Picture, and Roula Seikaly, Senior Editor, Humble Arts Foundation, moderated by Hamidah Glasgow, Executive Director and Curator, The Center for Fine Art Photography, and co-founder of the Strange Fire Collective.

Kyohei Abe– Executive Director, Detroit Center for Contemporary Photography

Kat Kiernan– Director, Panopticon Gallery and Editor-in-Chief, Don’t Take Pictures

Roula Seikaly– Senior Editor, Humble Arts Foundation

Hamidah Glasgow– Executive Director and Curator, The Center for Fine Art Photography, and co-founder of the Strange Fire Collective

Image: George Nobechi, Visitor Center (Great Sand Dunes National Park, USA) 2017 Critical Mass Top 50, Photolucida