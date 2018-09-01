Mounting and Framing Photographs with the Artmill Group

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

What is the best way to present your work for exhibition? Should you be mounting or matting? D-rings or cleats? Join the Artmill Group at Filter Photo Festival and learn how to bring your photographs to life as finished artwork. Two of their experts and resident artists will discuss print mounting and framing options and techniques including advice and best practices for emerging artists and seasoned professionals. They will have sample materials on hand and can answer your questions about preparing work for exhibition. The Artmill Group includes Lamin8 and Seaberg Picture Framing, both with unrivaled reputations in Chicago offering premier finishing services to the fine art community.