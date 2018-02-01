Muralla Alta/High Wall: Daniel Hojnaki (In collaboration with Edra Soto)

Friday, Jan 12, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Film & Video
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Audiences are invited to sift and meander through a visual experience that includes a narrative installation of 35 mm slide projections. Muralla Alta/High Wall forefronts subjective narratives and evokes the particularities of memory by presenting domestic and public architectural scenes.