Muralla Alta/High Wall: Daniel Hojnaki (In collaboration with Edra Soto)

Friday, Jan 12, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Film & Video
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    Download to calendar

    Audiences are invited to sift and meander through a visual experience that includes a narrative installation of 35 mm slide projections. Muralla Alta/High Wall forefronts subjective narratives and evokes the particularities of memory by presenting domestic and public architectural scenes.

