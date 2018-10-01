Close
Search

Museum Day

Museum-day-image

Saturday, Sep 22, 2018

Time
11:00am - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Museum Day brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free admission to all Museum Day ticket holders. Museum Day represents a national commitment to access, equality and inclusion. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event