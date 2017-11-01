Close
Music and Conversation about L'Affichomania

Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017

Time
6:30pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Reminder
    This uniquely formatted concert and lecture program will be our final focusing on L’Affichomania. Chicago’s celebrated Civitas ensemble will play beloved French music interspersed with commentary about the special exhibition from the Driehaus Museum’s curator, Catherine Shotick. Doors open at 6 p.m.

