MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - Robert Nordling, Michael Hall + Megan Ihnen

Saturday, Oct 28, 2017

Richard Gray Gallery is pleased to present a live musical performance at Gray Warehouse, hosted by conductor Robert Nordling and performed by collaborating musicians Michael Hall and Megan Ihnen. On the recital program will be works by Bach, Vieuxtemps, Mara Gibson, Kee Yong Chong, Rob Deemer and others. The program will also include the Premiere performance of an Indonesian folk song setting for viola and harpsichord by Indonesian composer Fauzie Wiriadisastra. The performance will take place amidst the current exhibition Jaume Plensa: Secret Garden.



Conductor Robert Nordling, the concert’s host, serves as the Music Director of the Bandung Philharmonic Orchestra in Indonesia, the Baroque on Beaver Island Music Festival (Northern Michigan) and the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra (Chicago). Violist Michael Hall is an internationally recognized soloist. Professor of Viola at VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Hall is also a board member of the American Viola Society, and Co-Artistic Director and Director of Education of the Bandung Philharmonic in Indonesia, and has over 50 compositions written for him. Megan Ihnen, a mezzo-soprano whose repertoire focuses on contemporary classical music, will perform Garret Schumann’s “Folio 1” for voice and viola. Ihnen holds degrees from Augustana University and the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

On view at Gray Warehouse is Secret Garden, an exhibition of new work by Jaume Plensa. Expanding on his long-time study of portraiture, the exhibition presents new sculpture in wood, stainless steel, bronze, and alabaster, alongside a suite of works on paper.

Join us at Gray Warehouse for this unique performance Saturday, October 28th from 5-6 PM, with a wine reception to take place prior to, at 4:30 PM. Jaume Plensa: Secret Garden closes November 11, 2017.



This event is free, however, RSVPs are recommended. To RSVP, or for general inquiries, please contact Becky Daniel, bd@richardgraygallery.com.