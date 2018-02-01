My Dog Sighs: Days and Nights and the Places in-between

Friday, Feb 2 - 24, 2018

Vertical Gallery is proud to present our second solo exhibition with UK artist My Dog Sighs. The exhibition Days and Nights and the Places in-between runs February 2-24, with an opening reception with the artist on Friday, February 2, 5:00-9:00pm. Artist talk, Saturday, February 3rd, 3:00 – 4:00 pm.

My Dog Sighs has inspired countless art lovers with his famous Free Art Friday project, which began 15 years ago when the artist left his artwork in public spaces for people to find. Since then, My Dog Sighs has gained an incredible international following in the UK, USA, and Japan. My Dog Sighs has quickly risen in the contemporary art scene, with five sold out shows under his belt to date.

My Dog now returns to Chicago, in follow-up to his successful USA debut at the gallery back in September 2014. He plans to engage the audience with a whole host of familiar and poignant narratives hidden deep within his signature glassy eyes, and a few other familiar themes to amuse and pull heart strings.

“My life this past year has thrown huge highs and lows. The comfort of being surrounded by those I love contrasting with the loss of those I held dear; creative achievements and moments of melancholy.” says the artist, “I’ve been higher than I could imagine and experienced loss that cuts deep. This exhibition brings together all of these feelings.”



