MYKELE DEVILLE AND JEFFREY MICHAEL AUSTIN

Austin_deville_mca

Friday, Dec 22, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join Mykele Deville and Jeffrey Michael Austin as they produce spoken word and musical performances using content and testimonials gathered from audience participants in Edra Soto’s Artist Project Open 24 Hours. These works consider, amplify, and react to the public’s shared thoughts and concerns around topics of community.

